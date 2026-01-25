Un giudice federale ha bloccato l’azione dell’amministrazione Trump volta a revocare lo status legale a oltre 8.400 familiari di migranti. Questa decisione temporanea mantiene in vigore le attuali condizioni di soggiorno di questi individui, impedendo l’attuazione delle modifiche proposte. La vicenda evidenzia le complessità legali e amministrative legate alle politiche migratorie statunitensi e il ruolo della giustizia nel tutelare i diritti degli immigrati.

BOSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s push to terminate the legal status of more than 8,400 family members of U.S. citizens and green card holders who moved to the United States from seven Latin American countries. Boston-based U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued a preliminary injunction late on Saturday that prevents the Department of Homeland Security from ending the humanitarian parole granted to thousands of people from Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. They had been allowed to move to the United States under family reunification parole programs that were created or modernized by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US judge blocks Trump administration’s push to end legal status of 8,400 migrants

US judge extends deportation protections for migrants from MyanmarUn giudice federale ha disposto il prolungamento delle protezioni temporanee per i migranti provenienti da Myanmar, evitando la revoca prevista dall'amministrazione Trump.

