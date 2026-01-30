exclusive us missions to review aid programs for compliance with new rules on abortion diversity and gender

Il Dipartimento di Stato americano ha dato ordine a tutte le missioni negli Stati Uniti e nel mondo di rivedere i programmi di aiuto. La verifica riguarda il rispetto delle nuove regole su aborto, diversità e genere. Le agenzie devono controllare che i fondi siano usati secondo le nuove linee guida approvate dall’amministrazione. La decisione ha suscitato reazioni e preoccupazioni tra organizzazioni e partner internazionali.

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The State Department has ordered U.S. missions worldwide to review all aid programs to ensure they meet stringent new rules that prohibit funding of groups working on family planning, diversity or what the Trump administration calls “gender ideology,” according to a cable seen by Reuters. The Trump administration last week announced the expansion of the so-called Mexico City Policy, which opponents call the “global gag rule” because they say it silences abortion rights advocates. The policy, previously focused on abortion, now also bars funding of groups that work on diversity, equity and inclusion; gender identity and transgender rights. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

