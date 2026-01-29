Volodymyr Zelenskiy si dice fiducioso che la Russia rispetterà l’accordo e non tirerà più contro Kyiv e altre città ucraine. Il presidente ucraino ha dichiarato di aspettarsi che le intese vengano messe in atto e che la tensione si riduca, dopo settimane di escalation militare. La speranza è che la calma torni presto nella capitale e nelle zone più colpite.

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he expected the implementation of an agreement by Russia not to fire on Kyiv and other cities for a week because of winter weather, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy said the days to come would show whether Moscow would abide by such an agreement. “Our teams discussed this in the United Arab Emirates. We expect the agreements to be implemented,” Zelenskiy wrote in English on the X social media platform. “De-escalation steps contribute to real progress toward ending the war.” Speaking immediately afterwards in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy expressed his thanks to Washington for the initiative, which he described as halting Russian strikes on energy targets. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine’s Zelenskiy expects implementation of agreement not to fire on Kyiv

