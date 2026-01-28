Questa mattina Theon International Plc ha annunciato di aver scelto Kepler Cheuvreux come suo agente di liquidità. La decisione riguarda le azioni THEON scambiate sulla Borsa di Amsterdam. L’obiettivo è migliorare la liquidità e facilitare le operazioni di trading per gli investitori. La società ha spiegato che questa mossa mira a rendere più fluido il mercato delle sue azioni e a rafforzare la presenza sui mercati europei.

PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 27 January 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) appointed Kepler Cheuvreux as its liquidity agent in connection with THEON shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam. Pursuant to a liquidity agreement dated 21 January 2026 ("Liquidity Agreement"), the liquidity account in connection with this program comprises €1 million in cash and 33,000 shares. The Liquidity Agreement will be implemented from 26 January 2026 for an initial period of one year and shall be renewed automatically thereafter for successive terms of twelve (12) months. The execution of the Liquidity Agreement may be terminated: at any time and without notice by THEON; at any time by Kepler Cheuvreux with 60 days' notice; or subject to customary conditions. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Approfondimenti su Theon International

Il nuovo accordo di partenariato tra Nuova Zelanda e Kiribati segna un passo importante nel rafforzamento delle relazioni bilaterali.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Ultime notizie su Theon International

Argomenti discussi: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX; Conference on asset management regulatory reform.

IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX27 January 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) appointed Kepler Cheuvreux as its liquidity agent in connection with THEON shares traded on Euronext Amsterdam. Pursuant to a liquidity agreement ... adnkronos.com

Theon International PLC: IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUXJanuary 2026 - Theon International Plc (THEON) appointed Kepler Cheuvreux as its liquidity agent in connection with THEON shares ... finanznachrichten.de