Il Fondo Monetario Internazionale prevede di presentare nei prossimi settimane al proprio consiglio di amministrazione un nuovo programma di supporto di 8 miliardi di dollari per l'Ucraina, secondo quanto dichiarato da Kristalina Georgieva. Questa iniziativa mira a sostenere l'economia ucraina in un contesto di sfide e riforme necessarie per la stabilità finanziaria del paese.

KYIV, Jan 15 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she expected to ask the Fund’s executive board to approve a new $8.1 billion lending program for Ukraine in a matter of weeks, underscoring the importance of shoring up funding for the war-torn country. Speaking to Reuters after meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top Ukrainian officials, Georgieva said much had changed in Ukraine since November, when a preliminary agreement was reached on the program, but the thrust of the program’s requirements would remain the same. “I’m here to see how the country is doing in these unusually harsh times, because I want to make sure that what was agreed in November is implementable as it was agreed,” she said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Exclusive-IMF’s Georgieva expects to send Ukraine program for board approval in weeks

