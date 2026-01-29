Il parlamento israeliano ha dato il via libera iniziale al disegno di legge di bilancio per il 2026. La decisione evita al momento nuove elezioni anticipate, anche se il governo si trova ancora sotto pressione. La discussione continuerà nelle prossime settimane prima di una conferma definitiva.

Lawmakers voted 62-55 in favor of the spending plan, which totals 662 billion shekels ($214.43 billion), excluding debt servicing, and sets a budget deficit ceiling of 3.9% of gross domestic product this year. The budget, as well as an accompanying economic plan, still faces a difficult path to final approval amid deepening polarisation within Netanyahu’s governing coalition. Under Israeli law, the budget must be passed by the end of March or parliament would automatically dissolve, triggering a snap election. Some ultra-Orthodox lawmakers did not vote in favour of the budget since a military conscription bill has not yet been approved. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Israel parliament gives initial approval for 2026 budget, averting snap election for now

