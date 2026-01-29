Hegseth expected to skip NATO ministers’ meeting next month sources say

Il segretario alla Difesa degli Stati Uniti, Pete Hegseth, non parteciperà al prossimo incontro dei ministri della Difesa della NATO previsto a Bruxelles. Fonti vicine alla vicenda confermano che l’assenza di Hegseth è confermata e che non ci sarà in agenda. La sua assenza potrebbe influenzare i colloqui e le decisioni sui temi di sicurezza europei e transatlantici.

BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is not expected to attend a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels next month, a U.S. official and a NATO diplomat told Reuters on Thursday. If Hegseth does not attend the regular gathering, he will be the second U.S. Cabinet Secretary in a row to skip a NATO ministerial meeting. Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not attend the last NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in December. Se Hegseth non parteciperà alla regolare riunione, sarà il secondo segretario di gabinetto statunitense di fila a saltare una riunione ministeriale della NATO. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt e il ministro degli Esteri danese Lars Lokke Rasmussen si incontrano con il team di Donald Trump.

I ministri delle finanze di Germania e Francia hanno dichiarato che l'Europa non si lascerà intimidire e che l'uso di misure contro la coercizione rimane un'opzione valida.

