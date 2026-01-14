Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt e il ministro degli Esteri danese Lars Lokke Rasmussen si incontrano con il team di Donald Trump. La riunione, svoltasi a Copenaghen, riguarda questioni di interesse internazionale e le relazioni tra i paesi coinvolti. L’incontro evidenzia l’importanza delle collaborazioni tra Groenlandia, Danimarca e Stati Uniti in ambito diplomatico e strategico.

By Stine Jacobsen and Anna RingstromCOPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and her Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen are meeti. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Factbox-Who are the Greenland and Denmark foreign ministers meeting Trump’s team?

