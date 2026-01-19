I ministri delle finanze di Germania e Francia hanno dichiarato che l’Europa non si lascerà intimidire e che l’uso di misure contro la coercizione rimane un’opzione valida. Questa posizione riflette l’impegno dei paesi europei a mantenere la propria autonomia decisionale di fronte a pressioni esterne, sottolineando l’importanza di strumenti diplomatici e politici per tutelare gli interessi comunitari.

BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The German and French finance ministers said on Monday European powers would not be blackmailed and there would be a clear and united response to threats of escalated U.S. tariffs over Greenland. “Germany and France agree: we will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said at his ministry where he received his French counterpart. “Blackmail between allies of 250 years, blackmail between friends, is obviously unacceptable,” French Finance Minister Roland Lescure said at the same event. EU leaders are set to discuss options at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Europe will not be blackmailed, ministers say, anti-coercion move an option

Factbox-Who are the Greenland and Denmark foreign ministers meeting Trump’s team?

Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt e il ministro degli Esteri danese Lars Lokke Rasmussen si incontrano con il team di Donald Trump. La riunione, svoltasi a Copenaghen, riguarda questioni di interesse internazionale e le relazioni tra i paesi coinvolti. L’incontro evidenzia l’importanza delle collaborazioni tra Groenlandia, Danimarca e Stati Uniti in ambito diplomatico e strategico.

Denmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump’s threat

Mercoledì a Copenaghen si terrà un incontro tra i ministri degli Esteri di Danimarca e Groenlandia con il vicepresidente statunitense JD Vance e il segretario di Stato Marco Rubio. La riunione si svolge in un contesto di crescente attenzione internazionale, con possibili sviluppi nelle relazioni tra le nazioni coinvolte e nuove dinamiche geopolitiche.

La pagina raccoglie link, post e video provenienti da piattaforme online.

Europe will not be blackmailed, ministers say, anti-coercion move an option - The German and French finance ministers said on Monday European powers would not be blackmailed and there would be a clear ?and united response to threats of escalated U. msn.com