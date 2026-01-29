germany aims to confiscate property seized in lebanon ex central bank chief probe

La Germania ha presentato una richiesta di confisca di circa 35 milioni di euro di proprietà sequestrate in Libano. I giudici tedeschi vogliono mettere le mani su beni legati a un’indagine su riciclaggio di denaro che coinvolge l’ex-direttore della banca centrale libanese. La decisione arriva dopo mesi di indagini e si inserisce in un’operazione più ampia per fermare il flusso di denaro illecito tra i due paesi.

Several European countries including France, Germany and Luxembourg have been investigating whether tens of millions of dollars of the funds allegedly embezzled from the central bank were laundered in Europe. The investigation is linked to Forry Associates, a company controlled by the brother of former Lebanese central banker Riad Salameh. The brothers - who deny any wrongdoing - were accused of using Forry to divert $330 million in public funds through commissions. “My lawyer will challenge the case and will prove that these investments are of my own funds,” Salameh told Reuters when asked to comment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

