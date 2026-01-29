japan braces for more heavy snowstorms as midwinter election nears

In Giappone si preparano nuove intense bufere di neve, soprattutto nel nord e nell’ovest del Paese. Le previsioni indicano che le tempeste continueranno questa settimana, mentre si avvicina il voto di metà mandato. Le autorità avvertono i cittadini di fare attenzione e di rispettare le allerte meteo, perché le condizioni potrebbero peggiorare rapidamente. La neve sta già causando disagi ai trasporti e alle attività quotidiane in molte zone.

Heavy snowfalls of up to 70 centimetres (27.56 inches) in the Hokuriku region of northwestern Japan and 60 centimetres (23.6 inches) in south-central Kinki, particularly along the Sea of Japan, is forecast through Friday, the Meteorological Agency said. The agency urged caution due to potential traffic disruptions and the risk of avalanches. Heavy snowfall last week brought northern Japan’s Hokkaido to a standstill, leaving thousands stranded at its main airport overnight after several dozen flights were grounded. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party is likely to increase its number of parliamentary seats and gain a majority in the lower house, a preliminary survey by the Nikkei newspaper showed on Thursday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il capo del partner di coalizione del Giappone ha suggerito che si avvicina una possibile elezione anticipata.

Il primo ministro giapponese Sanae Takaichi sta valutando la possibilità di convocare una nuova elezione anticipata della Camera dei rappresentanti, prevista per l’8 febbraio.

