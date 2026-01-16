Il comandante delle forze armate danesi nel Nord Atlantico ha dichiarato che attualmente non ci sono navi cinesi o russe nelle vicinanze della Groenlandia. Questa comunicazione fornisce un aggiornamento sulla presenza militare nella regione artica, sottolineando l'assenza di attività significative di queste nazioni nelle acque circostanti. La notizia contribuisce a chiarire la situazione strategica nella zona e a monitorare le possibili tensioni internazionali.

NUUK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The head of Denmark’s military Joint Arctic Command said on Friday that there were no Chinese or Russian ships observed near Greenland, despite repeated claims by U.S. President Donald Trump to the contrary. Trump says Greenland is vital to U.S. security and has not ruled out the use of force to take it. European nations this week sent small numbers of military personnel to the island at Denmark’s request. “We had a meeting today with a lot of NATO partners including the U.S. and invited them to participate in this exercise,” said Andersen. When asked if the Americans will join, the general replied “I don’t know that yet. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Danish general says there are no Chinese or Russian ships near Greenland

Leggi anche: Nordics reject Trump’s claim of Chinese and Russian ships around Greenland, FT reports

Leggi anche: Senior Russian official says Greenland could vote to join Russia if Trump does not hurry

Qui trovi una selezione di articoli, aggiornamenti e post social sullo stesso argomento.

Greenland, Kremlin: 'For us it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark'.

Danish general says there are no Chinese or Russian ships near Greenland - The head of Denmark's military Joint Arctic Command said on Friday that there were no Chinese or Russian ships observed near Greenland, despite repeated claims by U. reuters.com