La marina cinese ha dichiarato di aver seguito e monitorato il passaggio delle navi statunitensi USS Finn e USNS Mary attraverso lo Stretto di Taiwan. Queste operazioni rientrano nella normale attività di sorveglianza e controllo marittimo, nel rispetto delle rispettive funzioni e sovranità. La notizia evidenzia l’attenzione delle forze armate cinesi sulla presenza navale straniera nella regione, in un contesto di crescente tensione geopolitica.

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China’s military said it had followed and monitored the transit of guided-missile destroyer USS Finn and oceanographic survey ship USNS Mary Sears through the Taiwan Strait on January 16 and 17, it said on an official WeChat account Saturday. A spokesman for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said in the statement that it remains “on high alert at all times” to “resolutely defend national sovereignty and security”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - China’s military ‘monitors’ US vessels transiting the Taiwan Strait

Leggi anche: Trump says Venezuela does not give China a Taiwan precedent, but ‘it’s up to’ Xi

Leggi anche: Two Canadian members of parliament end Taiwan trip ahead of Carney’s China visit

La notizia è affiancata da contenuti informativi e social collegati all’argomento.

China launches military drills, putting Taiwan on alert

China Xinhua News. . Daniel Vial è un imprenditore francese che ha svolto un ruolo chiave nella preservazione della Grande Muraglia negli anni Ottanta. Nel corso dei decenni, è rimasto profondamente impegnato con la Cina, dedicandosi al rafforzamento d - facebook.com facebook