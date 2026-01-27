Il governo francese ha superato due voti di sfiducia in parlamento, messi in atto per contestare la nuova spesa del budget 2026. I parlamentari hanno respinto le mozioni, confermando la stabilità dell’esecutivo di Macron nonostante le tensioni sulla linea di bilancio. La decisione arriva in un momento di scontro politico tra maggioranza e opposizione.

A total of 267 lawmakers voted in favour of the no-confidence motion presented by the hard-left France Unbowed together with the Greens and Communists, whereas 289 votes were required to bring down the government. Only 140 lawmakers backed a second no-confidence motion, brought by the far right. Last week the government also survived two no-confidence motions on the spending part of the bill. The full 2026 budget bill now goes to the Senate upper house and will then have to go back to the lower house again. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is then expected to again invoke article 49.3 in the Constitution to force through the full budget for 2026, which will likely trigger further votes of no confidence. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - French government survives no-confidence votes on expenditure part of 2026 budget

La sopravvivenza della maggioranza al primo voto di sfiducia in Francia sottolinea la stabilità relativa del governo nel contesto politico attuale.

Il governo francese si confronta oggi con due mozioni di sfiducia, che si prevede non avranno esito positivo.

French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes Over 2026 Budget

