No-confidence votes test French government as another budget battle looms

14 gen 2026

Il governo francese si confronta oggi con due mozioni di sfiducia, che si prevede non avranno esito positivo. Questi voti rappresentano un momento di scrutinio politico, in un contesto di tensioni e discussioni sulle prossime decisioni di bilancio. La situazione evidenzia le sfide politiche che il governo deve affrontare, mentre si avvicina un nuovo confronto sulle questioni economiche e legislative.

By Elizabeth PineauPARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The French government faces two no-confidence votes on Wednesday that are not expected to pass, which would clear the way for. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

