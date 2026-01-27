La recente richiesta del governo giapponese ai pescatori di evitare le isole contese nell’Estremo Oriente si inserisce in un contesto di crescente tensione con la Cina. Questa misura mira a prevenire possibili incidenti e mantenere la stabilità nella regione, sottolineando l’importanza della diplomazia e della gestione pacifica delle controversie territoriali.

The islands, administered by Japan but also claimed by China, have long been a flashpoint in relations between the two Asian powers. Ties have deteriorated since Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi angered China in November by commenting on how Tokyo might respond to a Chinese attack on Taiwan. U.S. President Donald Trump later that month asked Takaichi, a staunch nationalist who became prime minister in October, not to further inflame the tensions. Reuters couldn’t determine whether the pleas to the fishermen were ordered by Takaichi or linked to the appeal from the United States, Japan’s security backer. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Fearing China clash, Japan asks fishermen to avoid flashpoint islands

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato che il conflitto tra Cina e Giappone non favorisce la stabilità regionale.

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung si recherà in Giappone per un incontro con la premier Sanae Takaichi, una settimana dopo aver incontrato il presidente cinese Xi Jinping.

