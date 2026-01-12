South Korea’s Lee to head for Japan summit a week after meeting China’s Xi

12 gen 2026

Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung si recherà in Giappone per un incontro con la premier Sanae Takaichi, una settimana dopo aver incontrato il presidente cinese Xi Jinping. L’appuntamento si inserisce in un contesto di dialogo e cooperazione tra i due paesi, con l’obiettivo di rafforzare relazioni e affrontare questioni di interesse comune. La visita rappresenta un momento importante nelle dinamiche diplomatiche nella regione asiatica.

By Joyce Lee and Heejin KimSEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday, a we.

South Korea’s President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi; North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong urges South Korea to investigate drone incidents.

