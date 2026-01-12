Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha sottolineato che il conflitto tra Cina e Giappone non favorisce la stabilità regionale. Ha evidenziato l'importanza di dialogo e cooperazione tra i paesi per mantenere la pace e la sicurezza nella regione, evitando tensioni che potrebbero influire negativamente sull'intera area. La posizione di Seoul riflette la volontà di promuovere un ambiente di dialogo e collaborazione tra le nazioni per il benessere comune.

South Korea’s President Lee to visit Japan for a summit with PM Takaichi; China and South Korea closer (at the expense of the US and Japan); Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan; South Korea’s ex-President Yoon faces potential death sentence request in trial.

South Korea president says Japan-China dispute not desirable for regional peace - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said that a dispute between China and Japan was not desirable for regional peace, adding that Seoul would not meddle in the ongoing row. msn.com