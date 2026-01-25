Explainer-Can ICE agents be prosecuted for Minneapolis shootings?

Le azioni delle forze dell’immigrazione negli Stati Uniti, come la U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, sono soggette a scrutinio legale e investigativo. Questo articolo esamina se gli agenti ICE possano essere perseguiti penalmente in relazione alle sparatorie avvenute a Minneapolis, analizzando i criteri di responsabilità e le procedure giudiziarie applicabili in tali casi.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in separate enforcement actions in Minneapolis this month as part of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown. Local officials have disputed administration officials’ claims that the shootings were acts of self-defense, citing bystander video that appears to contradict the government’s accounts. An ICE officer shot 37-year-old Renee Good in her car on January 7. The Department of Homeland Security said the officer had fired “defensive shots” after Good attempted to run him over, though online videos of the shooting verified by Reuters cast doubt on the government’s narrative. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

