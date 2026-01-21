Explainer-What is Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ and who has joined so far?

Il “Board of Peace” di Donald Trump è un’iniziativa che coinvolge leader mondiali in un tentativo di promuovere il dialogo e la cooperazione internazionale. Finora, numerosi rappresentanti di diversi paesi hanno aderito, segnando un passo importante nelle relazioni diplomatiche. Questa iniziativa mira a favorire la pace e la stabilità globale, coinvolgendo figure di spicco nel panorama internazionale in un progetto condiviso.

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has invited dozens of world leaders to join his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts but diplomats say it could harm the work of the United Nations. While some traditional allies of the U.S. have responded cautiously, and in a few cases have rejected Trump’s offer, others including nations that have long had strained ties with Washington such as Belarus have accepted. Trump first proposed the Board of Peace last September when he announced his plan to end the Gaza war. He later made clear the board’s remit would be expanded beyond Gaza to tackle other conflicts worldwide. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

