Death toll in Philippines landfill collapse rises to 4

Da internazionale.it 10 gen 2026

Il bilancio delle vittime del crollo del deposito di rifiuti a Cebu, nelle Filippine, è salito a quattro. L’incidente, avvenuto nel centro del paese, ha suscitato preoccupazioni sulla sicurezza dei siti di smaltimento dei rifiuti e sulla gestione ambientale. Le autorità stanno indagando sulle cause dell’accaduto e sulle misure necessarie per prevenire simili eventi in futuro.

By Jay Ereno and Lisa Marie DavidCEBU CITY, Philippines, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The death toll from a landfill collapse in the central Philippines has risen to four, an offi. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.itImmagine generica

death toll philippines landfillDeath toll in Philippines landfill collapse rises to 4 - The death toll from a landfill collapse in the central Philippines has risen to four, an official said on Saturday, as rescue efforts continued for dozens who remained missing. reuters.com

death toll philippines landfillLandfill collapse in Philippines: Death toll rises to 4, 34 others still missing - A landfill collapse in Cebu City, Philippines, has killed three people with 35 others still missing as rescue efforts continue. straitstimes.com

death toll philippines landfillDeath toll rises in Philippines landfill collapse as rescue efforts continue - At least four people were killed and dozens remain missing after a massive garbage collapse at a landfill in Cebu City, with rescue operations continuing amid dangerous conditions. firstpost.com

