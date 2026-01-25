US climber scales Taiwan’s tallest building Taipei 101 without ropes

Un arrampicatore statunitense ha scalato senza corde né dispositivi di sicurezza il Taipei 101, uno dei grattacieli più alti di Taiwan. L’impresa di Alex Honnold si è svolta sotto gli occhi di numerosi spettatori, attirando l’attenzione sulla sua abilità e coraggio. Questo episodio mette in evidenza ancora una volta le sfide estreme e le imprese di alpinismo che richiedono grande preparazione e determinazione.

TAIPEI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. climber Alex Honnold scaled the Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes or safety netting on Sunday, watched by thousands of cheering and waving fans as he clambered up one of the world’s tallest buildings. “Sick,” Honnold said as he got to the top spire of Taiwan’s tallest building after his 91-minute “free solo” ascent, which was organised and broadcast live by Netflix. “What a beautiful way to see Taipei,” he told reporters after his mission, which was postponed by a day due to wet weather. The 508-metre (1,667-foot) Taipei 101, which dominates the city’s skyline and is a major tourist attraction, was the tallest building in the world from 2004 to 2010, a crown currently held by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

