Appeals court rejects Justice Department’s push to charge more people over Minnesota church demonstration

Un tribunale d'appello degli Stati Uniti ha respinto la richiesta del Dipartimento di Giustizia di incriminare ulteriori cinque persone coinvolte in una manifestazione presso una chiesa in Minnesota. La decisione evidenzia il ruolo dei giudici nel valutare le accuse e le prove presentate, mantenendo un equilibrio tra legalità e rispetto delle libertà civili. La vicenda si inserisce nel quadro delle procedure giudiziarie relative a proteste pubbliche e diritti di espressione.

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court rejected the Justice Department’s bid to charge five more people accused of disrupting a Minnesota church service this month, according to court documents made public on Saturday, revealing the lengths the Trump administration has gone to prosecute those involved in the demonstration. The ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest legal setback for the Justice Department as it pursues demonstrators who interrupted a service on Sunday in protest of a pastor’s apparent connection to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. One judge involved in the case said the department’s request appeared to be unprecedented. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

