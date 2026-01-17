Il Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha richiesto a un giudice federale di negare la nomina di un magistrato speciale per i documenti relativi a Epstein. La richiesta si inserisce nel contesto di un procedimento legale in corso, che coinvolge questioni di accesso e gestione di materiali sensibili. La decisione sarà determinante per definire come procedere nelle successive fasi dell’indagine.

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has asked a New York federal judge to deny a request by two lawmakers seeking an appointment of a special master to monitor the public release of records tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Justice Department since December has been releasing caches of documents tied to its investigations of Epstein. But U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie have criticized the department’s slow pace. Khanna, a California Democrat, and Massie, a Kentucky Republican, last week said they asked U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer to permit them to file a brief that would argue for the appointment of a special master and independent monitor, given the Justice Department’s failure to fully comply with a law that requires the DOJ to release all records related to Epstein by December 19. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Justice Department asks federal judge to deny special master for Epstein files

Leggi anche: Judge dread morirà nella nuova saga death of a judge

Leggi anche: Senato Usa: desecretati Epstein files

Di seguito sono raccolti articoli, fonti e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Germany’s Klingbeil, on Powell probe, says central bank independence is ‘clear line’; Trump: no plans yet to fire Powell.

Justice Department asks federal judge to deny special master for Epstein files - Justice Department has asked a New York federal judge to deny ?a request by two lawmakers seeking an appointment of a special master ?to monitor the public release of records tied to the ... msn.com