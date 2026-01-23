syrian government says it controls prison in raqqa with islamic state linked detainees

Il governo siriano ha annunciato di aver ripreso il controllo della prigione di al-Aktan a Raqqa, che ospitava detenuti legati allo Stato islamico. L’operazione si inserisce nelle attività di gestione e sicurezza della regione. La notizia evidenzia l’evoluzione della situazione nel nord-est della Siria e le sfide legate al mantenimento dell’ordine in aree precedentemente controllate da gruppi armati.

The prison has been holding detainees linked to the militant group Islamic State, and witnessed clashes in its vicinity this week between advancing Syrian government forces and the SDF. It was not immediately clear how many IS detainees remain in al-Aktan prison as the U.S. military has started transferring up to 7,000 prisoners linked to the militant Islamist group from Syrian jails to neighbouring Iraq. U.S. officials say the detainees are citizens of many countries, including in Europe. Under a sweeping integration deal agreed on Sunday, responsibility for prisons housing IS detainees was meant to be transferred to the Syrian government. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

