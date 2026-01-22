Le autorità statunitensi prevedono di completare nei prossimi giorni il trasferimento di circa 7.000 detenuti dell’ISIS, attualmente detenuti in Siria, verso strutture in Iraq. Questa operazione mira a rafforzare la gestione e il controllo di queste persone, in un contesto di sicurezza regionale e internazionale.

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. military expects to complete the transfer of up to 7,000 Islamic State detainees from Syrian prisons to Iraq in the coming days, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday, saying hundreds would be moving across the border daily. The U.S. military’s Central Command said on Wednesday its forces had transferred 150 Islamic State detainees from a detention facility in Syria’s Hasaka province to Iraq, citing the need to guard against any prison breakout. The transfers are taking place after the rapid collapse of Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria triggered concerns over prison security following Tuesday’s escape of roughly 200 low-level Islamic State fighters from Syria’s Shaddadi prison. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US to complete transfer of Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq in coming days, official says

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Chinese-run restaurant in AfghanistanL'Islamic State ha rivendicato l'attacco a un ristorante gestito da cinesi a Kabul, Afghanistan.

