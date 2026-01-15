NATO Secretary General | discussed Russia’s attacks and energy problems with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

Il segretario generale della NATO, Mark Rutte, ha avuto un colloquio con il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy, affrontando le recenti offensive russe e le questioni energetiche che interessano l'Ucraina. La conversazione si inserisce nel contesto delle tensioni in corso nella regione, evidenziando l'attenzione internazionale sulla stabilità e la sicurezza dell'Ucraina.

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday to discuss the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Zelensky and Rutte discuss diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and protect against Russian attacks - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which they discussed diplomatic work and contacts with partners in the US and Europe ... ukrinform.net

Macron meets with NATO Secretary General: Ukraine's issues discussed - French President Emmanuel Macron met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to coordinate efforts within the Coalition of the Willing. ukranews.com

