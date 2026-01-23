Le recenti aggressioni sulle sottostazioni nucleari ucraine, in un contesto di severe condizioni climatiche, rischiano di compromettere la stabilità dell’intera rete energetica del paese. Questi attacchi mirano a danneggiare infrastrutture critiche, con possibili conseguenze che vanno oltre i blackout locali, influenzando la sicurezza e il benessere della popolazione. Analizziamo le implicazioni di questa situazione e le possibili ripercussioni sul sistema energetico ucraino.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Russia intends to deprive Ukraine of this energy by planning to hit substations that supply nuclear power to consumers, plunging the country into a complete blackout. Ukraine currently operates three nuclear power plants with a total capacity of 7.7 gigawatts. The fourth plant, Europe’s largest, Zaporizhzhia NPP, is occupied by Russia and not operating. With most of Ukraine’s thermal power generation knocked out by Russian air strikes, the removal of the nuclear power stations would cause cities’ infrastructure to collapse, the industry source said. Zelenskiy previously said that domestic generation and imports cover only about 60% of demand. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Explainer-How attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear power substations could cause a total blackout

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to declare state of emergency for energy after Russian attacksIl presidente ucraino Zelenskiy ha annunciato l’intenzione di dichiarare lo stato di emergenza nel settore energetico, in risposta ai danni causati dagli attacchi russi.

NATO Secretary General: discussed Russia’s attacks and energy problems with Ukraine’s ZelenskiyIl segretario generale della NATO, Mark Rutte, ha avuto un colloquio con il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy, affrontando le recenti offensive russe e le questioni energetiche che interessano l'Ucraina.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Ukrainian drones attack power plants, plunging Moscow into darkness

Explainer - how attacks on Ukraine's nuclear power substations could cause a total blackoutBy Pavel Polityuk KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - In the midst of extreme cold weather, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy system, which relies almost entirely on electricity produced by ... msn.com