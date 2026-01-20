Il presidente della Lituania ha dichiarato che un accordo condiviso sulla sicurezza del Artico e dell'Atlantico del Nord potrebbe risolvere la disputa con la Groenlandia. La proposta mira a favorire una collaborazione più stretta tra le nazioni interessate, promuovendo stabilità e cooperazione nella regione. Questo passo rappresenta un possibile sviluppo nel contesto delle tensioni geopolitiche nell'area artica e atlantica.

“The best outcome would be just to agree on common responsibility on the security of the Arctic region and North Atlantic region. Is it possible to achieve? We should do our best to go this way, because this is the best way,” he said. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was “no going back” on his aim of acquiring Greenland, refusing to rule out taking the Arctic island by force and rounding on allies. Trump’s ambition to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark has threatened to blow apart the alliance that has underpinned Western security for decades. EU leaders are due to discuss their options at an emergency summit on Thursday which Nauseda said would show whether Europe can present a united front over Greenland. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Lithuania president says joint security deal could end Greenland row

National security advisers to discuss Greenland in DavosDurante il World Economic Forum di Davos, i consiglieri per la sicurezza nazionale di diversi paesi si riuniranno per discutere di questioni strategiche legate a Greenland.

EU assembly weighs freezing US trade deal over Trump’s Greenland threatsIl Parlamento europeo valuta la possibilità di sospendere l’attuazione dell’accordo commerciale con gli Stati Uniti, in risposta alle recenti minacce di Donald Trump riguardo alla Groenlandia.

