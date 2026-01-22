putin meets us envoys for late night talks on ukraine

Vladimir Putin ha incontrato nella notte alcuni inviati statunitensi per discutere una possibile soluzione alla crisi in Ucraina. L'incontro, avvenuto a Mosca, rappresenta un tentativo di avvicinamento tra le parti in un momento di tensione crescente. La discussione si focalizza su iniziative volte a trovare un accordo per la fine del conflitto, nel rispetto degli interessi di entrambe le nazioni.

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with three U.S. envoys late on Thursday to discuss a plan to end the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Americans Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were accompanied by Josh Gruenbaum, newly appointed by President Donald Trump as a senior adviser to his Board of Peace, which is tasked with ending international conflicts. Putin greeted the Americans shortly before midnight in Moscow after Trump said a deal was “reasonably close” and Witkoff said negotiations had come down to one last issue. The Kremlin said Putin was joined, as at previous meetings with the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

