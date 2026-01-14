Alcuni rappresentanti taiwanesi si stanno recando a Washington per discutere di questioni commerciali e di investimenti. L’obiettivo è approfondire le relazioni economiche tra i due territori e promuovere iniziative condivise. Questa visita segnala l’importanza di rafforzare i rapporti bilaterali in ambito economico, in un contesto di crescente attenzione alle collaborazioni internazionali.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Senior Taiwanese officials are travelling to Washington to advance talks on reducing U.S. tariffs on the island’s exports and strengthening investment,. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Leggi anche: Conference of International Trade and Investment Advisory Council for Shandong Province 2025 Convenes

Leggi anche: ‘Unhinged’ or savvy? Meet Li Chenggang, who leads China’s trade talks with the US

Qui trovi una selezione di articoli, aggiornamenti e post social sullo stesso argomento.

Taiwan envoys head to Washington for trade, investment talks, source says - tariffs on the island's exports and strengthening investment, a person familiar with the matter said on ... msn.com