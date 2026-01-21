Nella provincia di Hasakah, nel nord-est della Siria, sette soldati sono rimasti vittima di un attacco con droni condotto dalle Syrian Democratic Forces, organizzazione a guida kurda. L’episodio evidenzia le tensioni nella regione e le sfide legate alla sicurezza nel contesto del conflitto siriano.

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in a drone attack by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria’s Hasakah province, Syria’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The drone attack took place in the countryside against an explosives workshop that was being secured by the army, the state news agency reported. The SDF has pulled back from a swathe of northern and eastern Syria this week, handing over territory to the army. L’attacco con un drone è avvenuto in campagna contro un laboratorio di esplosivi che veniva messo in sicurezza dall’esercito, ha riferito l’agenzia di stampa statale. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Syria says seven soldiers killed in a drone attack by Kurdish forces

Forty-seven Venezuelan soldiers killed in US attack, minister saysIl 16 gennaio, il ministro venezuelano ha riferito che 47 soldati venezuelani sono stati uccisi durante l’attacco statunitense a Caracas, che ha portato alla cattura del presidente Nicolas Maduro.

Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria’s Hasaka city; Turkey denies itLe forze curde siriane hanno dichiarato che droni turchi hanno colpito la città di Hasaka, nel nord-est della Siria.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Syrians Are Fleeing Aleppo After Clashes Erupted Between The Government And Kurdish-Led Forces

Syria says seven soldiers killed in a drone attack by Kurdish forcesSeven Syrian soldiers were killed in a drone attack by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria's Hasakah province, Syria's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The drone attack ... msn.com

Syria says seven soldiers killed after Kurdish force targets arms factorySyria's defense ministry said seven soldiers were killed on Wednesday when the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces targeted an arms depot in the country's northeast, despite a fresh ceasefire ... lbcgroup.tv

Al Arabiya English. . Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says she spoke with Donald Trump after the US president threatened to impose tariffs as he continues to eye taking over Greenland. #Italy - facebook.com facebook