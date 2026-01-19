Le forze curde siriane hanno dichiarato che droni turchi hanno colpito la città di Hasaka, nel nord-est della Siria. Tuttavia, le autorità turche hanno negato di essere coinvolte in tali attacchi. La situazione rimane tesa, con diverse versioni degli eventi tra le parti coinvolte. La vicenda evidenzia le tensioni persistenti nella regione e l’importanza di monitorare gli sviluppi sul terreno.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday that Turkish drones struck Syria’s far northeastern city of Hasaka, but Turkish security sources said the report was not true. The region continues to grapple with unrest amid tensions between the Syrian government and the autonomy-minded SDF. Turkey, the strongest foreign backer of Damascus, has since 2016 repeatedly sent forces into northern Syria to curb the gains of the SDF, which over the course of Syria’s 2011–24 civil war took control of more than a quarter of the country while fighting Islamic State militants with strong U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Kurdish forces say Turkish drones hit Syria’s Hasaka city; Turkey denies it

