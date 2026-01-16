forty seven venezuelan soldiers killed in us attack minister says

Il 16 gennaio, il ministro venezuelano ha riferito che 47 soldati venezuelani sono stati uccisi durante l’attacco statunitense a Caracas, che ha portato alla cattura del presidente Nicolas Maduro. L’episodio rappresenta un momento critico nelle recenti tensioni tra Venezuela e Stati Uniti, evidenziando le conseguenze di interventi militari all’interno del paese.

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Forty-seven Venezuelan soldiers were killed during the U.S. attack on Caracas and capture of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said on Friday, noting nine of these were women. Cuba on Thursday received the remains of 32 of its soldiers it said were killed in combat in the morning of January 3. Venezuela’s interior minister said last week 100 people were killed in the attack, without saying how many were soldiers. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

