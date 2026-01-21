Il presidente sudcoreano Lee Jae Myung ha commentato le proposte di aumenti tariffari sui chip negli Stati Uniti, sottolineando la possibilità di un impatto sui prezzi e sulla stabilità del mercato. La discussione riguarda le implicazioni di eventuali misure commerciali statunitensi e il loro effetto sulla competitività del settore tecnologico sudcoreano. La questione evidenzia l’importanza di un dialogo internazionale per mantenere un equilibrio tra politiche commerciali e tutela degli interessi economici.

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday if Washington introduced higher U.S. tariffs on semiconductor imports, it would likely boost U.S. prices, playing down concerns about the proposed 100% duty. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers may face tariffs of up to 100% unless they commit to increased production on American soil. Lee said that given South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers’ dominance of the market, a 100% U.S. import duty would likely sharply raise prices for chip products in the United States. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - South Korea’s Lee plays down proposed US chip tariffs, warns of higher prices

