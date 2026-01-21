Heavy rains wreak havoc in New Zealand’s North Island

Le forti piogge che hanno interessato la parte settentrionale dell'Isola del Nord di New Zealand hanno provocato danni diffusi alle abitazioni e alle infrastrutture. Le condizioni meteorologiche avverse continuano a influire sulla regione, richiedendo attenzione e interventi di emergenza. Questo evento mette in evidenza la vulnerabilità delle aree esposte a fenomeni climatici estremi e l’importanza di strategie di sicurezza adeguate.

Emergency Management and Recovery Minister Mark Mitchell said on Radio NZ that the heavy rains hit almost the entire eastern seaboard of the North Island. “The good news is everyone responded very quickly. There was time to get prepared, and that helps to mitigate and create a strong response,” he said. Mitchell said emergency services were looking for two people after a landslide hit their home and that seven people had to be rescued off the roof of their house after water rushed through. A third man remains missing after he was washed away in his vehicle on Wednesday. New Zealand Transport Authority reported a number of main road closures in Northland, Bay of Plenty and Waikato. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Heavy rains in eastern Australia spark flash floods, 20 rescued

