Le recenti piogge intense nello stato di New South Wales, in Australia orientale, hanno causato inondazioni improvvise. Venti persone sono state soccorse dai servizi di emergenza a causa delle rapide piene d’acqua. La situazione meteorologica resta sotto controllo, mentre le autorità monitorano l’andamento delle condizioni climatiche e le eventuali necessità di intervento.

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian authorities on Sunday said 20 people were rescued from floodwaters in the eastern state of New South Wales after torrential rains sparked warnings for residents to move to higher ground. “There has been a lot of flash flooding which has closed roads, and we anticipate some may remain closed for some time,” State Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Sonya Oyston said in a statement. The authorities warned more thunderstorms were possible south of Sydney on Sunday. Some 72.4 mm (2.8 inches) of rain fell on Sydney’s northern fringe in 2 hours on Sunday morning, the nation’s weather forecaster said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Heavy rains in eastern Australia spark flash floods, 20 rescued

South Africa's Kruger National Park shuts after severe floods

