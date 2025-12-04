LONDON and MEXICO CITY, Dec. 4, 2025 PRNewswire -- Hightekers, a global provider of Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, freelancer, and contractor management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Serviap Global, a leading LATAM-based EOR and contractor management services provider. The acquisition marks a major milestone in the Hightekers Group's ongoing global expansion. Following the acquisition of Asia-focused Eos Global Expansion in April, the addition of Serviap Global extends Hightekers' direct operational footprint to 40 countries, with a further 100+ served through its certified partner network. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Hightekers acquires Serviap Global to strengthen global EOR capabilities