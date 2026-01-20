Trump says ‘you got to let the UN continue’ when asked about so-called ‘Board of Peace’

Il 20 gennaio, il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affermato che bisogna permettere all’ONU di continuare le sue attività, in risposta a una domanda sul cosiddetto “Board of Peace”. Le sue dichiarazioni riflettono un approccio pragmatico verso l’organizzazione internazionale, sottolineando l’importanza di un ruolo stabile e continuativo per l’ONU nelle questioni globali.

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday “you got to let the U.N. continue” when asked about his plans for a so-called “Board of Peace” that has alarmed international experts. Governments around the world have reacted cautiously to Trump’s invitation to join that initiative that the U.S. president says aims to resolve conflicts globally, a plan that diplomats said could harm the work of the United Nations. “Might,” Trump said when asked by a reporter if he wanted the “Board of Peace to replace the U.N.” “The U.N. just hasn’t been very helpful. I am a big fan of the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

