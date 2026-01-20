five soldiers killed in ambush in northwestern nigeria

Nella regione nord-occidentale della Nigeria, un'imboscata ha causato la morte di cinque soldati e di un poliziotto, secondo quanto riferito dalle forze militari locali. L’attacco, avvenuto lunedì, evidenzia le tensioni e le sfide di sicurezza nella zona, dove le attività di gruppi militanti continuano a rappresentare una minaccia per le forze dell’ordine e la stabilità regionale.

ABUJA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Five soldiers and one police officer were killed when troops were ambushed by militants in northwestern Nigeria on Monday, the military said on Tuesday. Troops traveling to respond to an attack on a village in Zamfara State were themselves attacked, the military said. It was not clear which group carried out the attack. Armed gangs of men, known locally as bandits, have killed and kidnapped hundreds across northwest Nigeria over the past years, typically operating from remote forests. The country’s thinly stretched armed forces have struggled to secure the isolated regions. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

