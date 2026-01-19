Vietnam’s Communist Party begins congress to choose its leader

Il Congresso del Partito Comunista del Vietnam è iniziato con l’obiettivo di eleggere il nuovo leader del paese. Centinaia di delegati si sono riuniti a Hanoi, sotto misure di sicurezza rafforzate, per discutere e decidere le future direzioni politiche. L’evento rappresenta un momento importante per il governo vietnamita e per la stabilità politica nazionale.

About 1,600 delegates will elect a 200-person Central Committee, which then will pick up to 17 to 19 members of the Politburo from which the general secretary is chosen. Lam is seeking to retain his role and possibly take on the state presidency, which has recently been held by a military leader, officials briefed on the matter said. After the congress, the Politburo will nominate the heads of state, government and Parliament. Parliamentary elections will take place only after leaders are chosen by the party. Lam, 68, has launched several major reforms during his brief tenure as party chief, the country’s most powerful job. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Vietnam’s Communist Party chief Lam seeks presidency in China-style expanded power mandate

Il leader del Partito Comunista vietnamita, To Lam, sta avanzando la candidatura per ricoprire anche la carica di presidente dello Stato, con l’obiettivo di consolidare il suo ruolo di potere. Questa mossa riflette un possibile ampliamento delle sue responsabilità e un rafforzamento della sua influenza nel contesto politico nazionale. La decisione, ancora in fase di discussione, potrebbe avere implicazioni significative per l’equilibrio delle istituzioni in Vietnam.

