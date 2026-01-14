Zelenskiy says ‘much broader changes’ needed to Ukraine’s mobilisation system
Il presidente ucraino Volodymyr Zelenskiy ha dichiarato che sono necessarie modifiche più profonde nel sistema di mobilitazione militare del paese. Le sue parole indicano un approccio volto a riformare e rendere più efficace il processo di reclutamento, in risposta alle sfide attuali. Questa dichiarazione sottolinea l'importanza di adattare le strategie di difesa alle esigenze di sicurezza nazionali.
KYIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that “much broader changes” were needed in the country’s system for mobilising troops f. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
