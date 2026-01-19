Tre arcivescovi cattolici statunitensi hanno recentemente espresso preoccupazione riguardo alla politica estera degli Stati Uniti, evidenziando la complessità delle implicazioni morali delle decisioni internazionali. In un contesto di crescente attenzione pubblica, le loro parole invitano a riflettere sul ruolo etico del paese nelle relazioni internazionali e sulle responsabilità morali che questa comporta.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Three U.S. Catholic archbishops on Monday decried the direction of American foreign policy, saying the country’s “moral role in confronting evil around the world” was in question and that military action must only be used as an extreme last resort. “In 2026, the United States has entered into the most profound and searing debate about the moral foundation for America’s actions in the world since the end of the Cold War,” the three highest-ranking U.S. Catholic archbishops said in a rare joint statement. The statement by Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago, Robert McElroy of Washington and Joseph Tobin of Newark, echoes Pope Leo’s fiery Vatican speech earlier this month denouncing the world’s “zeal for war”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Top US Catholic cardinals question morality of American foreign policy

