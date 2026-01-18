syrian forces seize major oil gas fields in eastern syria security sources say

Le forze siriane hanno recentemente preso il controllo di importanti campi petroliferi e di gas nell’est del paese, tra cui il più grande campo petrolifero Omar e il campo di gas Conoco, secondo fonti di sicurezza. Questi sviluppi si inseriscono in un contesto di tensioni e dinamiche militari nella regione di Deir ez-Zor, dove diverse fazioni si contendono il territorio e le risorse naturali.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Syrian troops fighting U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces seized the Omar oil field, the country’s largest, and the Conoco gas field in the eastern Deir Zor province as allied Arab tribal forces advanced in the oil-rich area along the border with Iraq, officials and security sources said on Sunday. The takeover of the oil fields that lie east of the Euphrates River — a main source of revenue for the Kurdish-led forces — was a major blow to the group, which officials said had deprived the state of resources used by the militia. A government source said Kurdish-led forces were overcome after advances led by the Arab tribal fighters, allowing the government and its tribal allies to move into a stretch of territory of more than 150 km along the eastern bank of the Euphrates stretching from Baghouz near the Iraqi border towards key towns including al-Shuhail and Busayra. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Exclusive-US files for warrants to seize dozens more Venezuela-linked oil tankers, sources say

Secondo fonti vicine, il governo statunitense ha presentato istanze presso il tribunale per il sequestro di numerosi petroliere associati al commercio di petrolio venezuelano. Questa azione mira a rafforzare le misure di controllo e sanzioni contro le attività economiche legate al Venezuela. I dettagli delle richieste e il numero esatto delle navi interessate sono ancora in fase di definizione.

Syrian army says it finished combing through Aleppo neighbourhood, signalling takeover from Kurdish forces

L'esercito siriano ha annunciato di aver completato l'operazione di ispezione nel quartiere Sheikh Maksoud di Aleppo, indicando il consolidamento del controllo sulla zona dopo aver superato la presenza delle forze curde. Questa mossa rappresenta un passo importante nella ripresa del controllo sulla città, evidenziando i recenti sviluppi nel contesto della situazione in Siria.

Syria exports oil for the first time in 14 years | REUTERS

Syrian Democratic Forces head Mazloum Abdi said on X on Friday that the group will withdraw their forces from east of Aleppo at 7 AM local time on Saturday and redeploy them to areas east of the Euphrates, citing calls from friendly countries and mediators. - facebook.com facebook