South Africa’s Kruger National Park shuts after severe floods

Il Parco Nazionale di Kruger, in Sudafrica, è stato temporaneamente chiuso ai visitatori a causa di recenti inondazioni che hanno interessato l’area. La decisione mira a garantire la sicurezza dei visitatori e del personale, mentre le autorità monitorano la situazione e valutano eventuali interventi necessari. La riapertura sarà comunicata una volta che le condizioni saranno considerate sicure.

KRUGER NATIONAL PARK, South Africa, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South African authorities shut Kruger National Park on Thursday to day visitors, after several rivers that run through it burst their banks as the result of days of heavy rains, they said. “This water’s moving very fast,” Kruger spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli told Reuters on the scene, next to a road that had been closed and was half submerged by running water, adding that authorities had shut the Phalaborwa gate, near Kruger airport. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

