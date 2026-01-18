Il governo cileno ha dichiarato lo stato di catastrofe nelle regioni meridionali a causa di incendi boschivi che hanno costretto migliaia di persone ad evacuare le proprie abitazioni. Questa misura permette di attivare risorse e interventi di emergenza più efficaci per fronteggiare la situazione e tutelare la popolazione e l’ambiente.

SANTIAGO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chilean President Gabriel Boric announced a state of catastrophe in two regions in the south of the country early on Sunday as raging wildfires forced at least 20,000 people to evacuate. According to Chile’s CONAF forestry agency, firefighters are battling 24 active fires across the country as of Sunday morning, with the largest being in the regions of Ñuble and Bío Bío, where the government declared the emergency. The regions are about 500 km south of the capital Santiago. “In light of the serious ongoing wildfires, I have decided to declare a state of catastrophe in the regions of Ñuble and Biobío. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires force thousands to flee

Thousands of Nigerians flee after gang leader threatens to kill them

In Nigeria, a significant number of residents have evacuated their communities in the northwest, following threats issued by a local gang leader. This development underscores ongoing security challenges in the region, impacting the daily lives and stability of affected populations. Continued attention to such incidents is essential to understand the broader context of violence and displacement in the area.

Power outage halts Tokyo commuter train lines, disrupting thousands

Una perdita di alimentazione elettrica sui binari di Tokyo ha causato l’interruzione di alcune linee ferroviarie principali, causando disagi a migliaia di pendolari. L’incidente ha interrotto il servizio durante le ore di punta, evidenziando le sfide della rete di trasporto cittadina. Le autorità stanno lavorando per ripristinare il servizio e garantire la sicurezza dei passeggeri.

