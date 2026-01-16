Una perdita di alimentazione elettrica sui binari di Tokyo ha causato l’interruzione di alcune linee ferroviarie principali, causando disagi a migliaia di pendolari. L’incidente ha interrotto il servizio durante le ore di punta, evidenziando le sfide della rete di trasporto cittadina. Le autorità stanno lavorando per ripristinare il servizio e garantire la sicurezza dei passeggeri.

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A railway power outage in Tokyo disrupted the morning commute for thousands on Friday as two main lines with some of the world’s busiest stations were halted after reports of a fire. A fire was reported on the tracks near Tamachi Station, where both lines stop, shortly before 8 a.m. (2300 GMT on Thursday), public broadcaster NHK said. Flames were coming from a transformer in the track area, and the fire was nearly extinguished about 30 minutes later, NHK said. Passengers were seen disembarking from a Keihin-Tohoku train stranded between stations and walking along the tracks to evacuate, assisted by firefighters and railway staff, in footage broadcast by the NTV network. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Power outage halts Tokyo commuter train lines, disrupting thousands

Leggi anche: Thousands of Nigerians flee after gang leader threatens to kill them

Leggi anche: At least 12 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s northeast

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di articoli, post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Power outage halts Tokyo commuter train lines, disrupting thousands.

Power outage halts Tokyo commuter train lines, disrupting thousands - TOKYO: A railway power outage in Tokyo disrupted the ?morning commute for thousands on Friday (Jan 16) as two main lines with some of the world's busiest stations were halted after reports of a ?fire. channelnewsasia.com