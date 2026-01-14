Thousands of Nigerians flee after gang leader threatens to kill them
In Nigeria, a significant number of residents have evacuated their communities in the northwest, following threats issued by a local gang leader. This development underscores ongoing security challenges in the region, impacting the daily lives and stability of affected populations. Continued attention to such incidents is essential to understand the broader context of violence and displacement in the area.
By Hamza IbrahimKANO, Nigeria, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thousands of people fled their homes in northwestern Nigeria this week after the leader of one of the armed gangs in the.
