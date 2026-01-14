Thousands of Nigerians flee after gang leader threatens to kill them

In Nigeria, a significant number of residents have evacuated their communities in the northwest, following threats issued by a local gang leader. This development underscores ongoing security challenges in the region, impacting the daily lives and stability of affected populations. Continued attention to such incidents is essential to understand the broader context of violence and displacement in the area.

Here is why displaced Nigerians are scared to go back to their homes - False promises and the threat of Boko Haram are making it difficult for thousands of Nigerians in the North- pulse.ng

