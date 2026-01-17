A Minneapolis si preparano due comizi in un contesto di tensione crescente, dopo l’uccisione di Renee Good da parte di un agente federale. La città mantiene un clima di attesa, mentre le autorità monitorano attentamente gli sviluppi. Questa situazione evidenzia le sfide di una comunità ancora in fase di dialogo e ricostruzione, tra eventi pubblici e la necessità di garantire ordine pubblico.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Even as tensions remain high after the killing of Renee Good by a federal agent, Minneapolis braced on Saturday for a rally organized by an online activist who took part in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. A counter-protest organized by the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump is expected to take place nearby and clashes were feared, leading state authorities to put the Minneapolis National Guard on alert to respond if needed, officials said. Minneapolis police in SWAT gear boarded buses and armored carriers and headed downtown, where the protests were expected to kick off around 1 p. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Duelling rallies planned in Minneapolis as ICE keeps area on edge

