suspects in russian led explosive parcels plot face life sentences poland says

In Polonia, cinque uomini sono stati accusati di aver partecipato a un complotto di sabotaggio legato a un'operazione russa, che prevedeva l'invio di pacchi esplosivi nel Regno Unito. Le autorità polacche sostengono che si tratti di un piano orchestrato per destabilizzare, e i sospetti rischiano pene detentive fino alla vita. L'indagine continua per chiarire i dettagli di questa attività clandestina.

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Five men have been charged in Poland with taking part in a Russian-run sabotage plot to send explosive parcels to Britain, the U.S., Canada and other destinations, and will face life sentences if convicted, prosecutors said on Friday. There was no immediate reaction from Russia which has regularly denied accusations of stepping up sabotage attacks in the region following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Moscow says the West is trying to stoke anti-Russian feeling. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

